Kakhovka HPP collapse threatens agriculture, power supply — OSCE

VIENNA, June 8. /TASS/. The collapse of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP) poses a number of threats, including to agriculture, energy security and the environment, the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) said on Thursday.

"OSCE experts underline the immediate and long-term implications of the destruction of the dam, both in the immediate surroundings, as well as further downstream and at the trans-national level, with serious dangers to public health, economic activities, energy security and ecosystem integrity. The flooding of land and farms is threatening to compromise agricultural outputs and the collapse of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric power plant could trigger a massive disruption of electricity supply in the region," the statement said.

According to the organization, the situation with the dam could lead to a drop in the water level in the reservoir, which is used by the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) for cooling. In addition, the water could destroy downstream industrial infrastructure and cause severe pollution in the region. "The consequences are significant and will need to be assessed fully," the organization said.

The OSCE pointed to its readiness to assist Ukraine in dealing with the consequences of the dam's destruction. The organization intends to discuss this issue with the Ukrainian authorities in the coming days.