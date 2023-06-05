Active combat operations resume in Zaporozhye area since morning — politician

MELITOPOL, June 5. /TASS/. Active combat operations in the area of the Vremevsky ledge in the Zaporozhye area resumed early this morning, Vladimir Rogov, chairman of the 'We Are Together with Russia’ movement, reported.

"Today, very early in the morning (from 04:00 a.m.), active combat operations [which began yesterday] in the area of the Vremevsky ledge resumed," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to Rogov, Ukrainian troops "threw even more forces into the attack than yesterday, approaching the attempted breakthrough in a larger and more organized way." "There is a battle going on," he added.

Rogov said earlier that the Ukrainian military, including Polish mercenaries, attempted to break through the Zaporozhye line of contact near the Vremevsky ledge on Sunday, but lost at least 10 armored vehicles and about 50 fighters and were pushed back.