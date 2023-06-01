Washington, London stimulate terrorism to step up military pressure on CIS — FSB

MINSK, June 1. /TASS/. Britain and US are encouraging the growth of terrorist threats near the borders of the CIS for the purpose of stepping up military pressure on its territory, the director of Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) Alexander Bortnikov, said at a meeting of the council of heads of security agencies and special services of the CIS member-states in Minsk on Thursday.

"The Americans and the British are fomenting terrorist threats on our borders to step up military pressure on the CIS space. We have evidence that militants of the Islamic State (a terrorist organization banned in Russia - TASS) and other similar groups have been redeployed to Ukraine and to the northern Afghan border with the participation of Western secret services," he said.

"There is no doubt that once again we will see NATO forces behind the militants’ actions. Already now they are insistently offering our partners ostensible 'assistance' in the fight against terrorism," Bortnikov said.