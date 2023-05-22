IAEA chief emphasizes security of external power supply among principles to protect ZNPP

VIENNA, May 22./TASS/. Director General Rafael Grossi of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) wants to create a set of principles to protect the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant, including with regard to the reliability of the external power supply, an IAEA statement reported on Monday.

"The Director General said he aimed to secure agreement on a set of principles to protect the ZNPP during the armed conflict, covering also the availability and security of external power supplies at all times," the agency said.

The Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant lost its external power supply on Monday and was switched to generators, the plant’s press service said. Later, Ukraine’s national energy company, Ukrenergo, said it had restored electricity to the ZNPP.

The external power supply to the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant was restored and the plant is operating normally, the NPP’s Director Yury Chernichuk said earlier on Monday.

"At 2:20 p.m. Moscow time, electricity to the Zaporozhye NPP was restored. The station is operating as usual. Diesel generators were stopped and put on standby," the nuclear power plant’s press service quoted the director as saying.

"The 750-kW Dneprovskaya overhead circuit is in operation. The 750-kW Zaporozhskaya, Yuzhno-Donbasskaya and Kakhovskaya lines have been disconnected," the director said.