Russian air defenses intercept 3 HIMARS systems, destroy 18 Ukrainian drones — top brass

MOSCOW, May 13. /TASS/. Russian air defense forces intercepted three HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems and destroyed 18 drones of the Ukrainian Armed Forces over the past 24 hours, Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov reported on Saturday.

"In the past 24 hours, air defense capabilities intercepted three HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems," he said.

Moreover, 18 Ukrainian drones were eliminated near the settlements of Veliky Vyselok, Dvurechnoye of the Kharkov Region, Belogorovka, Kremennaya, Svatovo of the Lugansk People’s Republic, Vesyoloye of the Donetsk People’s Republic, Mirovoye, Pology of the Zaporozhye Region, Korsunka and Krynky of the Kherson Region, Konashenkov added.

In all, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 424 Ukrainian warplanes, 231 helicopters, 4,117 unmanned aerial vehicles, 421 anti-aircraft missile systems, 9,119 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,100 multiple rocket launchers, 4,806 field artillery guns and mortars and 10,167 special military motor vehicles since the beginning of the special military operation in Ukraine, he noted.