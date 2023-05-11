Russia says its forces repelled eight attacks in Donetsk area

MOSCOW, May 11. /TASS/. Russian forces in the Donetsk area repelled eight Ukrainian attacks on their positions and stopped three enemy reconnaissance missions, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

"In the Donetsk area, three enemy attempts to conduct reconnaissance-in-force have been stopped and eight Ukrainian attacks on Russian positions have been repelled," the ministry said.

It also said assault units continued the liberation of western parts of Artyomovsk with support from aircraft and artillery.

"Units of the battlegroup South are making intense efforts to seal off Avdeyevka and seize control of Maryinka," the ministry said in a statement.