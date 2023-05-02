Russian air defenses down three Ukrainian warplanes in past day, top brass reports

MOSCOW, May 2. /TASS/. Russian air defense forces shot down three Ukrainian combat aircraft over the past day during the special military operation in Ukraine, Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov reported on Tuesday.

"Air defense capabilities destroyed three Ukrainian Air Force planes. Two Ukrainian MiG-29 fighters were shot down near the settlements of Ulyanovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic and Mirolyubovka in the Kherson Region. In addition, a Ukrainian Air Force Su-25 plane was downed near the settlement of Veletenskoye in the Kherson Region," the spokesman said.

Russian forces destroy 60 Ukrainian troops, ammo depot in Kupyansk area

Russian forces destroyed roughly 60 Ukrainian troops, two artillery guns and an ammunition depot in the Kupyansk area over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In the Kupyansk direction, aircraft and artillery of the western battlegroup struck the enemy units in areas near the settlements of Novosyolovskoye and Stelmakhovka in the Lugansk People’s Republic, Novomlynsk, Timkovka and Kamenka in the Kharkov Region. As many as 60 Ukrainian troops, two armored combat vehicles, three motor vehicles, a D-20 howitzer and a Gvozdika self-propelled artillery gun were destroyed in that direction in the past 24 hours," the spokesman said.

In addition, Russian forces wiped out an ammunition depot of the Ukrainian army’s 14th mechanized brigade, the general said.

Russian forces also neutralized two Ukrainian subversive/reconnaissance groups in that direction in the past 24 hours, he said.

Russian forces eliminate 65 Ukrainian troops, two howitzers in Krasny Liman area

Russian combat aircraft and artillery destroyed roughly 65 Ukrainian troops and two howitzers in the Krasny Liman area over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In the Krasny Liman direction, operational/tactical and army aviation and artillery of the battlegroup East struck the Ukrainian army’s manpower and equipment in areas near the settlements of Chervonaya Dibrova and Nevskoye in the Lugansk People’s Republic, Serebryanka and Grigorovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic. As many as 65 Ukrainian troops, two armored combat vehicles, two motor vehicles and two D-20 howitzers were destroyed," the spokesman said.

In the past 24 hours, Russian forces destroyed an ammunition depot of the Ukrainian army’s 81st air mobile brigade near the settlement of Grigorovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic, the general added.

Russian forces destroy 290 Ukrainian troops, mercenaries in Donetsk advance

Russian forces destroyed roughly 290 Ukrainian troops and foreign mercenaries in their advance in the Donetsk area over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"As many as 290 Ukrainian personnel and foreign mercenaries, one tank, four armored combat vehicles, six motor vehicles and a D-20 howitzer were destroyed in that direction in the past 24 hours," the spokesman said.

Russian assault teams continue battles in Artyomovsk’s west

Russian assault teams continued fighting Ukrainian troops in the western part of Artyomovsk over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In the Donetsk direction, the assault teams conducted battles in the western part of the city of Artyomovsk. In the past 24 hours, Russian aircraft flew seven sorties in that area. The battlegroup’s artillery accomplished 74 firing objectives," the spokesman said.

Russian paratroopers fulfilled the objectives of immobilizing the Ukrainian army units on the flanks of the assault teams, the general added.

Russian forces strike Ukrainian troops in three DPR areas

Russian forces supported by combat aircraft and artillery inflicted damage on Ukrainian troops in three areas in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"Operational/tactical and army aviation, artillery and heavy flamethrower systems from the southern battlegroup inflicted damage on the enemy units in areas near the settlements of Chasov Yar, Bogdanovka and Grigorovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the spokesman said.

Russian forces destroy over 50 Ukrainian troops in southern Donetsk, Zaporozhye areas

Russian forces destroyed over 50 Ukrainian troops in the southern Donetsk and Zaporozhye areas in the past day, Konashenkov reported.

In the southern Donetsk and Zaporozhye directions, aircraft and artillery of the battlegroup East inflicted damage on the Ukrainian army units in areas near the settlements of Ugledar in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Temirovka, Gulyaipole and Orekhov in the Zaporozhye Region, the spokesman specified.

"The enemy’s losses amounted to over 50 Ukrainian personnel, two armored combat vehicles, four motor vehicles and a D-30 howitzer," the general said.

Russian forces wipe out Ukrainian ammo depot in Kherson area

Russian forces destroyed a Ukrainian ammunition depot in the Kherson area over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In the area of the settlement of Antonovka in the Kherson Region, an ammunition depot of the Ukrainian army’s 124th territorial defense brigade was obliterated," the spokesman said.

During the last 24-hour period, Russian forces destroyed 30 Ukrainian troops and three motor vehicles in the Kherson direction, the general specified.

Russian forces strike over 90 Ukrainian artillery units in past day

Russian combat aircraft and artillery struck over 90 Ukrainian artillery units in the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"During the last 24-hour period, operational/tactical and army aviation aircraft and artillery of the Russian group of forces struck 92 Ukrainian artillery units at firing positions, manpower and equipment in 124 areas," the spokesman said.

Russian air defenses intercept eight US-made HIMARS rockets in past day

Russian air defense forces intercepted eight rockets of the US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system and two HARM anti-radar missiles of the Ukrainian army over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"During the last 24-hour period, eight HIMARS rockets and two HARM anti-radiation missiles were intercepted. Six Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles were destroyed in areas near the settlements of Zhitlovka in the Lugansk People’s Republic, Malaya Belozyorka in the Zaporozhye Region, Korsunka and Kakhovka in the Kherson Region," the spokesman said.

In all, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 416 Ukrainian combat aircraft, 230 helicopters, 3,919 unmanned aerial vehicles, 421 anti-aircraft missile systems, 8,938 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,095 multiple rocket launchers, 4,709 field artillery guns and mortars and 9,911 special military motor vehicles since the beginning of the special military operation in Ukraine, Konashenkov reported.