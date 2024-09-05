Putin gives lengthy speech at EEF plenary session

VLADIVOSTOK, September 5. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin's speech at the plenary session of the 9th Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) lasted about 44 minutes, his longest ever at the event, according to TASS' estimates.

Thus, it broke the 2022 record when Putin spoke for about 37 minutes. Last year, his keynote lasted about 35 minutes. In 2021 and 2019, Putin spoke for about half an hour in his opening remarks. In 2020, the forum was not held due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In 2016-2018, Putin was a bit more curt with his speeches, as they all lasted about 20 minutes. At the first Eastern Economic Forum in 2015, the head of state addressed the audience for 25 minutes.

The Eastern Economic Forum is underway on the campus of the Far Eastern Federal University in Vladivostok. The main theme of the EEF this year is ‘Far East 2030. Combining strengths to create new potential.’ TASS is the general information partner of the EEF.