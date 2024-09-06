Sibur estimates import phase-out for polymeric, other materials — CEO

VLADIVOSTOK, September 6. /TASS/. Sibur estimates the potential of import phase-out for finished polymeric goods and products from traditional materials at several million metric tons, CEO of the Russian petrochemical company Mikhail Karisalov told reporters on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum.

"The potential of import phase-out in finished goods is great. Polyethylene, polypropylene and PVC as ready items continue coming to us. Furthermore, substitution of traditional materials (paper, glass and metal) also remains up-to-date. The substitution potential stands at several million metric tons of polymeric materials," Karisalov said.

The chief executive cited imported packaging film and replacement of timber boxes for vegetables and fruits by polymeric ones as an example.