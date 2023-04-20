US should not talk down to Russia about nuclear fuel at ZNPP — official

MELITOPOL, April 20. /TASS/. The US should negotiate with Russia on the entire spectrum of questions related to the presence of US-made Westinghouse nuclear fuel at the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant in a constructive and respectful manner, instead of the threatening and lecturing tone that it typically uses, says Rosenergoatom CEO advisor Renat Karchaa.

"Negotiations are needed between US’ Westinghouse and the corresponding authorized structure from the Russian nuclear energy industry. The participation of the US Department of Energy is possible, as well participation from the IAEA; there may be any number of participants. But there should definitely be no representatives from Ukraine, because Ukraine has no business here," Karchaa said.

He reiterated that Russia needs neither US nuclear fuel, nor US technologies.

"One should not try talking with Russia in the manner and tone that they have become so accustomed to - 'pointing the finger' while at the same time threatening us. This is pure boorishness towards a country like Russia. All issues are resolved at the negotiating table between equals, and one must always remember that," Karchaa said.

On Tuesday, CNN reported that the US Department of Energy notified Rosatom that there is technical documentation related to the US nuclear industry being present at the Zaporozhye NPP, which is subject to export control from the US government. The letter points out that unauthorized access to technologies and information that is subject to export control is a violation of US law. The Department did not disclose whether Rosatom provided any response or why the letter was sent at precisely this moment. Previously, the US imposed sanctions against a number of Rosatom’s subsidiaries.

Rosatom confirmed that it received the Department’s letter. The state corporation stated that it was ready to discuss matters of interest with the US side within the existing Russian-American agreements on cooperation in peaceful nuclear energy. Russia’s position fully applies to the Zaporozhye NPP, where all norms of nuclear security and physical protection are being implemented in cooperation with the IAEA.