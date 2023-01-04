Russian servicemen perform more than 20 humanitarian actions in Tajikistan in 2022

YEKATERINBURG, January 4. /TASS/. Servicemen of the 201st Russian military base in Tajikistan organized more than twenty humanitarian actions in 2022, press service of the Central Military District said.

"The personnel of the unit delivered foods, clothing and essential goods over the year to multi-child and low-income families residing in hard-to-reach mountain areas, and to child care homes and boarding houses located in Tajikistan," the press service said. More than twenty actions were organized in total, it added.