Russian shipbuilders float out cutting-edge corvette armed with cruise missiles

MOSCOW, December 9. /TASS/. The Project 21631 latest missile corvette Naro-Fominsk carrying Kalibr cruise missiles was floated out at the Zelenodolsk Shipyard, Russia’s Defense Ministry announced on Friday.

"An official ceremony was held in Zelenodolsk to put afloat the Project 21631 eleventh small missile ship, which has been assigned the name of Naro-Fominsk by order of the Russian Navy commander-in-chief," the ministry said in a statement.

Pursuant to the data of the Zelenodolsk Design Bureau that has designed the warship, Project 21631 missile corvettes are multi-purpose river/sea vessels designed to protect and defend the state’s economic zone. With their quite modest dimensions and a small crew, warships of this type are a formidable force with the most advanced armaments on their board.

Project 21631 missile corvettes repeatedly delivered strikes against terrorist targets during Russia’s military operation in Syria and against military targets in the special military operation in Ukraine.

Project 21631 missile corvettes have been built for the Russian Navy since 2010. These corvettes are multipurpose river/sea large displacement ships outfitted with the most advanced artillery, missile, anti-saboteur, anti-aircraft and radio-technical armaments. The waterjet engine installed on these ships enables them to conduct combat operations in shallow waters.

The shipborne 30mm automatic artillery gun is capable of wiping out enemy aircraft, helicopters and other aerial attack weapons, engaging small-size naval and coastal targets located at a considerable distance from the coastline.

Currently, Project 21631 missile corvettes are operational in the Baltic and Black Sea Fleets. The Caspian Flotilla operates nine warships of this type. Each missile corvette carries eight Kalibr-NK and/or Oniks cruise missiles.