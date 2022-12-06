Russia curtailing number of air accidents for its army, defense chief says

MOSCOW, December 6. /TASS/. Russia has successfully minimized the number of aviation accidents for its Army by putting a comprehensive plan into practice to prevent incidents, Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said on Tuesday.

"It is through the implementation of a comprehensive initiative for preventing air crashes that [Russia] has minimized the number of incidents," Shoigu told a meeting with the commanders of the Armed Forces.

According to Shoigu, amid the special military operation, work to prevent air accidents has been focused on maintaining and upgrading the skills of pilots, engineers and technicians.

Russia’s defense chief also said that Russian troops had been receiving both new as well as upgraded aircraft. "Our experts are successfully mastering how to use the machines, keeping flight safety high," Shoigu stressed.