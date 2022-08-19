Russian defense firm working on new ‘enemy harassing’ drone

PATRIOT PARK /Moscow Region/, August 19. /TASS/. The Promkompozit tech firm is creating a ‘humane’ version of its Lisa (Fox) strike drone intended to harass the enemy round the clock by dropping grenades nearby, a company representative told TASS at the Army 2022 international military-technical forum on Friday.

"Now, we are working on a complete control-panel-free, self-sustained flight. Coordinates are simply entered into the drone, and it takes off. It will use a night flight strategy to harass the enemy," the company representative said.

That being said, the drone will not be assigned the task of eliminating the enemy, he said.

"The objective is not to destroy but to carry out bombardments nearby, denying the enemy the possibility of getting any rest. Four sorties a night and the worn-down enemy leaves the stronghold without casualties. It [the drone] turns out to be very humane," he added.

The Lisa combat drone capable of striking enemy forces with grenades was unveiled at the Army 2022 arms show on August 18.

The Army 2022 international military-technical forum organized by Russia’s Defense Ministry is running from August 15 to 21 on the premises of the Patriot Park near Moscow, at the Alabino practice range and the Kubinka airfield, and also in all of Russia’s Military Districts and on the Northern Fleet, in more than 30 Russian regions.