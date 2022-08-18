Russian tech firm unveils airborne missile defense targeting system at Army forum

PATRIOT PARK /Moscow Region/, August 18. /TASS/. The Ruselectronics Group (part of the Rostec state corporation) unveiled the advanced Krylo-A system for strategic bombers and military-transport aircraft to direct surface-to-air missile launchers to enemy targets in real time, the Group’s press office reported on Thursday.

"The showcased equipment made up of radio-technical reconnaissance stations mounted on strategic bombers and military-transport aircraft helps pinpoint enemy planes with high accuracy. The data obtained is transmitted to air defense forces, which makes it possible to boost their combat efficiency," the press office quoted Director of the Kaluga-based Research Institute of Telemechanic Systems Alexander Alekseyev as saying.

The Krylo-A is an automated system of long-range and military-transport aircraft with the functions of automatic combat control. It reveals the coordinates of aircraft, their parameters and technical condition in real time. The automated control system transmits data from onboard radio-technical reconnaissance equipment on the air situation to ground control posts.

The Army 2022 international military-technical forum organized by Russia’s Defense Ministry is running from August 15 to 21 on the premises of the Patriot Park near Moscow, at the Alabino practice range and the Kubinka airfield, and also in all of Russia’s Military Districts and on the Northern Fleet, in more than 30 Russian regions.