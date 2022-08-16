Russian Defense Ministry ready to develop relations with Mali in defense sphere

KUBINKA /Moscow Region/, August 16. /TASS/. Russia’s Defense Ministry is ready to develop relations with Mali’s military, help strengthen the country’s defenses and enhance the effectiveness of the struggle against illegal armed groups, Russian Deputy Defense Minister, Colonel-General Alexander Fomin said at talks with Mali’s Minister of Defense and Veterans Affairs, Colonel Sadio Camara on Tuesday.

The meeting took place on August 16 on the sidelines of the 10th Moscow Conference on International Security.

"We are ready in every possible way to furnish assistance in the development of relations between our countries in the defense sphere. We would like to emphasize once again your personal contribution. Of course, we are certain that this joint work of ours will help strengthen the defense capabilities of your country's armed forces and thereby increase the efficiency of the struggle against illegal armed groups," Fomin said.

The two sides discussed in detail the existing defense cooperation projects, as well as regional security in West Africa. Fomin noted the importance of Russian-Malian cooperation and confirmed the Russian Defense Ministry’s readiness to continue the constructive dialogue.

Camara thanked Fomin for assistance in equipping Mali’s national armed forces.