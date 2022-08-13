Ukrainian forces set up firing positions in Kramatorsk residential areas — ministry

MOSCOW, August 13. /TASS/. Ukrainian nationalists set up firing positions in the residential areas of Kramatorsk, residents are forbidden to leave their homes, they are used as human shields, Russian National Defense Control Center head Colonel General Mikhail Mizintsev stated on Saturday.

"Ukrainian nationalists have set up firing positions, deployed armored vehicles, artillery pieces and MLRS in Kramatorsk in the Donetsk People's Republic, in densely populated residential areas, from where they systematically shell nearby settlements, provoking return fire from units of the Russian Armed Forces and the People's Militia of the Donetsk People's Republic," he said.

According to Mizintsev, the military forbids civilians from leaving their homes, using them as human shields. Nationalists also use educational institutions in Yasnaya Polyana of the Donetsk People's Republic and Guty, Kharkov region, as strongholds, he added.

Mizintsev stressed that such actions by the Ukrainian authorities show complete indifference to the fate of their own citizens and absolute disregard for all moral norms and principles of international humanitarian law.