Ukraine’s military scatters Lepestok anti-personnel mines at Donetsk railway station

DONETSK, August 9. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military scattered PFM-1 Lepestok anti-personnel mines near the Mandrykino railway station in the Petrovsky district of Donetsk by firing rockets with cluster munitions, the territorial defense headquarters of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) reported on Tuesday.

"The Ukrainian military also scattered mines in the Kirovsky district of Donetsk," it added.

The DPR reported on July 28 that the Kiev regime shelled the republic with rockets carrying cluster munitions. After that, the Ukrainian military repeatedly bombarded Donetsk, Makeyevka and other populated areas in the DPR with rockets carrying Lepestok anti-personnel mines.

The PFM-1 Lepestok is a Soviet pressure action anti-personnel mine. These mines can be scattered in a remote mode by launching rockets with cluster munitions. The mine’s casing is made of khaki color polyethylene and is hard to be noticed. The mine is especially dangerous for civilians since it can be hardly distinguished due to its unusual form.