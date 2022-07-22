Ukrainian militants prepare to blow up bridges over two rivers in Zaporozhye Region

MOSCOW, July 22. /TASS/. Ukrainian neo-Nazis have mined bridges over rivers Ploskaya Osokorovka and Konka in the Zaporozhye Region in order to blow them up and accuse Russian forces of indiscriminate fire on transport infrastructure, Russian National Defense Control Center head Colonel General Mikhail Mizintsev said Friday.

"In the Zaporozhye Region, Ukrainian neo-Nazis mined bridges over rivers Ploskaya Osokorovka (the settlement of Pridolinovka) and Konka (the settlement of Kamyshevakha), which they plan to blow up and accuse Russian Armed Forces of alleged indiscriminate strikes on transport infrastructure under the streamlined scenario with wide coverage in Ukrainian and Western media," Mizintsev said.

He also noted that Ukrainian forces have deployed artillery and rocket systems in the settlement of Dmitrovka, Kramatorsk District of DPR, systematically shelling Russian forces’ positions, trying to provoke return fire.