Union State to reinforce borders within inspection of response forces

MINSK, February 21. /TASS/. The reinforcement of the borders of the Union State of Russia and Belarus is implied by the ongoing inspection of the response forces, says Belarusian Armed Forces Air Force and Air Defense deputy commander Andrey Lukyanovich.

"The inspection of the Union State response forces continues. We already know that additional groups will be established along the borders, the protection of our borders will be reinforced, in airspace included," the military official said.

"The further stages [of the inspection], planned by heads of general staffs of the Republic of Belarus and the Russian Federation, will be announced slightly later," Lukyanovich said, adding that "the inspection will continue at the scale, planned by our staffs."

Within the framework of the inspection, the Union Resolve 2022 joint Belarusian-Russian military exercise took place in Belarus between February 10 and 20.

On Monday, Belarusian Armed Forces General Staff head Major General Viktor Gulevich said that Russian forces will return to their permanent deployment locations when an objective arises.