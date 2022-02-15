CSTO potential to be engaged only on territory of its member states — Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, February 15. /TASS/. The potential of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) will be used only on the territory of its member states, Deputy Foreign Minister Oleg Syromolotov said in an interview with TASS.

"In accordance with Article 1 of the December 10, 2010 Agreement on Forming and Functioning of Forces and Weapons of the Collective Security System of CSTO Member States, the organization’s area of responsibility is solely the territory of its member states," the diplomat said in response to a question as to whether the organization’s potential can be used in UN operations.

The Collective Security Treaty was signed in Tashkent in 1992, in 2002, a decision was made to create a relevant organization. The CSTO includes Russia, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan.