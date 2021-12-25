Generalissimus Suvorov Borey-A-class submarine to reinforce Russia’s Pacific Fleet

MOSCOW, December 25. /TASS/. The second Borey-A-class submarine Generalissimus Suvorov will reinforce the nuclear submarine group of the Pacific Fleet of the Russian Navy, Navy commander Nikolay Yevmenov said during the submarine launch ceremony at the Sevmash shipyard.

"This is our strategic argument. Nuclear submarine cruisers protect our country. […] I hope that the ‘Knyaz’ [submarine] family will accept the Generalissimus Suvorov as well. This submarine cruiser is planned to reinforce the Pacific Fleet submarine group," Yevmenov said.

The commander underscored that Russia has not commissioned this many submarine cruisers since 1991.

"We have a rather large commissioning plan for next year. I believe Sevmash will not let us down," he added.

The Generalissimus Suvorov was launched at Sevmash Saturday. The vent was attended by the Navy command, authority and industry representatives.

The submarine was laid down on December 26, 2014. The lead ship - the Knyaz Vladimir - was commissioned by Sevmash on June 12, 2020. The first serial submarine, the Knyaz Oleg was commissioned on December 21, 2021.