Putin to outline tasks for Army, Navy development at Defense Ministry meeting December 21

MOSCOW, December 20. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a Defense Ministry enlarged board meeting on December 21 to outline priorities for the further development of the Army and the Navy, the Kremlin’s press office reported on Monday.

"The meeting will analyze and sum up the results of the activity of the Russian Armed Forces in 2021, set tasks for next year, and define priorities for further developing the Russian Army and Navy," the press office said in a statement.

Top Russian commanders and representatives of government agencies and public organizations have been invited to the Defense Ministry’s enlarged board meeting, it specified.

Commanders of the Russian military districts, fleets and flotillas, large military units and formations, cadets and students of the Russian Defense Ministry’s military universities will take part in the board meeting for the first time via a video-conference, the Kremlin press office said.