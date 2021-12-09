Shipbuilders to deliver Project 955A next nuclear-powered sub to Russian Navy in 2023

MOSCOW, December 9. /TASS/. The Project 955A (Borei-A) seventh strategic nuclear-powered underwater cruiser Emperor Alexander III under construction at the Sevmash Shipyard in Russia’s northwest (part of United Shipbuilding Corporation) will enter serve with the Russian Navy in late 2023, a source in the shipbuilding industry told TASS on Thursday.

"The nuclear-powered cruiser Emperor Alexander III will become operational in the Pacific Fleet at the end of 2023. It will be floated out in December next year. In the second half of 2023, the missile-carrying cruiser will undergo a full cycle of trials, including the launch of a Bulava [intercontinental ballistic] missile," the source said.

The strategic nuclear-powered submarine Emperor Alexander III was laid down on December 18, 2015. This is the Project 955 seventh nuclear-powered submarine and the improved Project 955A fourth vessel. Currently, the Russian Navy operates four Project 955/955A submarines. The fifth vessel Knyaz Oleg will be delivered to the Navy by the end of this year.

Project 955A (Borei-A) nuclear-powered missile-carrying submarines are designed to become the mainstay of Russia’s seaborne strategic nuclear forces. They carry 16 Bulava intercontinental ballistic missiles as their basic armament. Compared to the baseline Borei series, Borei-A subs feature better acoustic stealth, maneuvering and deep-sea running capabilities and an improved armament control system.