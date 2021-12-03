Russia has right to move troops within its territory — Kremlin aide

MOSCOW, December 3. /TASS/. Russia has the right to move troops within its national territory, so no fanning of tensions is underway, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov told the media.

In the wake of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry’s statements about risks of a largescale escalation on Russia’s part Ushakov said, "There is no escalation. We have the right to move troops within our territory. No fanning of tensions is afoot."

He recalled that Russia was being threatened with some sanctions in this connection.

"We are being threatened with some sanctions. Lavrov made a good response yesterday to Blinken’s warning that there would be some unusual, "hellish" sanctions. Lavrov replied that all previous sanctions were introduced for the first time at a certain moment in the past and all of them where unusual and hellish, but each time Russia coped with them somehow. It is preferable, of course, to see no sanctions," Ushakov added.