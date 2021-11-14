Production of several Checkmate prototypes launched in Komsomolsk - UAC

DUBAI, November 14. /TASS/. The production of several prototypes of Checkmate fighter jets has been launched in Russia’s Far Eastern city of Komsomolsk-on-Amur, Yuri Slyusar, CEO of Russia’s United Aircraft Corporation (UAC, incorporated in Rostec), said on Sunday.

"Works on the production of several prototype jets have kicked off in Komsomolsk simultaneously," he said.

The United Aircraft Corporation presented a new light tactical fighter jet named Checkmate at the MAKS 2021 airshow. The Checkmate incorporates the most advanced systems, including an open architecture configuration to meet the customer’s requirements and unique artificial intelligence technologies. The single-engine fighter is based on stealth technology and is outfitted with an inboard compartment for airborne air-to-air and air-to-surface armaments. The fighter will carry a payload of over seven tonnes and will be capable of striking up to six targets at a time. The aircraft will be capable of flying at Mach 1.8 and will have an operating range of 3,000 km. The new fighter is expected to take to the skies in 2023.

The Dubai Airshow 2021 international exhibition is running in the United Arab Emirates from November 14 through 18.