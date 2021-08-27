Latest diesel-electric sub built for Russian Pacific Fleet wraps up state trials

ST. PETERSBURG, August 27. /TASS/. The Admiralty Shipyard (part of the United Shipbuilding Corporation) has wrapped up the state trials of the Project 636.3 third diesel-electric submarine built for Russia’s Pacific Fleet, the Shipyard’s press office announced on Friday.

"The Admiralty Shipyard … has completed the state trials of the Project 636 large diesel-electric submarine Magadan. The third sub from the series for the Russian Pacific Fleet has returned from the stage of the state trials," the press office said in a statement.

During the week, the shipbuilders checked the operation of all the shipborne assemblies, mechanisms and equipment, including sonars and navigation systems. In the course of the state trials, the submarine successfully performed deep dives. The shipbuilders also assessed the submarine’s control at various operational depths. After completing the state program of trials, the Magadan will undergo inspection and finishing at the Shipyard, the statement says.

The Admiralty Shipyard is building a series of six Project 636.3 diesel-electric submarines for the Russian Pacific Fleet. The Project 636.3 lead submarine Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky was delivered to the Russian Navy in December 2019. The second submarine Volkhov was floated out in December 2019 and is now undergoing shipbuilders’ sea trials. The third submarine of this series, the Magadan, was laid down on November 1, 2019 and is set to be delivered to the Navy in November 2021.

Project 636.3 submarines (NATO reporting name: Improved Kilo-II) belong to the third generation of large diesel-electric subs and are among the world's quietest underwater cruisers. They are 74 meters long and displace more than 3,900 tonnes. Due to its strong hull, the submarine has an operational depth of 240 meters and can dive to a maximum depth of 300 meters.

Submarines of this Project have an operational range of up to 7,500 miles. They are armed with Kalibr-PL cruise missiles that are launched from torpedo tubes from the sub’s submerged position.