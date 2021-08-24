Russia’s new portable visual-optical blinding weapon set to trigger worldwide interest

KUBINKA /Moscow Region/, August 24. /TASS/. Russia’s Lyutik-N visual-optical interference blinding station can be mounted on a helmet or an armored shield and is ready for operational evaluation, CEO of the Vega Company (part of the Ruselectronics Group within the state tech corporation Rostec) Vyacheslav Mikheyev told TASS at the Army 2021 International Military-Technical Forum on Tuesday.

"The overall global trend towards expanding non-lethal weapons for neutralizing criminals has sparked mounting demand for such innovations. The Lyutik-N has passed factory trials and is ready for its operational evaluation by one of its potential customers. We expect this product to trigger the interest of law-enforcement, security and defense agencies and are ready to produce up to 20,000 stations a year," the chief executive said.

The Lyutik-N was demonstrated at the Army 2021 forum for the first time. The portable station of visual and optical interference can be used for special and counter-terror operations. The blinder is mounted on helmets, shock-proof or armored shields and helps temporarily blind the enemy, including those armed with optical sight guns at a distance of up to 100 meters.

The station is based on the modulated brightness of radiant light that creates a temporary blinding effect. The station features an anti-shock sealed container and can be used at temperatures ranging from minus 40 to plus 40 degrees Celsius.

The Lyutik-N can also be used in searchlight mode to illuminate dark terrain. In this case, the station can operate for 45 minutes.

The Army 2021 international military-technical forum is running at the Patriot Congress and Exhibition Center outside Moscow on August 22-28.