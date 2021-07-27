Russian troops negotiate water obstacles in preparation for joint drills in Uzbekistan

MOSCOW, July 27. /TASS/. The personnel of a peacekeeping formation of Russia’s Central Military District negotiated a water obstacle on armored personnel carriers from a march in preparations for a joint Russian-Uzbek drills in Uzbekistan, the District’s press office reported on Tuesday.

"The servicemen of a peacekeeping formation of the Central Military District negotiated water obstacles on BTR-82A armored personnel carriers in preparations for a joint exercise of Russian and Uzbek troops that will run at the Termez training ground in early August," the press office said in a statement.

In particular, the troops conducted a march and overcame the water obstacle on armored personnel carriers directly from the march, passing along the water surface through limited passages at a maximum speed. The exercise was held at the Roshchinsky training ground in the Samara Region in the Volga area, the statement says.

As was reported earlier, about 1,500 troops from Russia and Uzbekistan will take part in joint drills at the Termez practice range along with about 200 items of military hardware, including aircraft.