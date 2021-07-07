Russian instructors providing intensive training to Tajik troops

YEKATERINBURG, July 7. /TASS/. Military instructors from Russia’s 201st Military Base are furnishing intensive training to members of the Tajik Armed Forces, Russia’s Central Military District said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Practical training is taking place at the Lokhur and Sambuli mountain practice grounds. The training course includes day and night sessions for tank and armored personnel carrier crews, firearms training involving the use of combat vehicles’ weapons and shooting proficiency with hand-held and automatic grenade launchers. The training course also involves shooting classes and artillery fire management classes based on the use of technical intelligence equipment," the statement reads.

Special attention is being paid to using the experience gained during present-day armed conflicts. The course will run until the end of July, concluding with live test firing exercises. As many as 500 junior professional officers from Tajikistan’s Armed Forces are undergoing the training.

A total of 1,000 Tajik troops will receive training in 14 military professions in 2021, including reconnaissance, the management and adjustment of the BM-21 Grad multiple-launch rocket systems and the Gvozdika 122 mm self-propelled artillery platforms, as well as the operation of the T-72 tanks.