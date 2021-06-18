Russian radars track over 50 foreign spy planes and drones near state borders over week

MOSCOW, June 18. /TASS/. Russian radars tracked 54 foreign aircraft that conducted air reconnaissance near Russia’s state borders over the past week, the Russian Defense Ministry’s Krasnaya Zvezda newspaper reported on Friday.

The paper’s infographics show that 49 foreign spy planes and five drones conducted air reconnaissance along Russia’s state borders in the past week. All the flights by foreign spy aircraft were tracked by Russian radar stations.

No violations of the Russian state border were allowed, the paper said.