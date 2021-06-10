{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Russian Baltic Fleet subs dodge enemy retaliatory strike in drills

During their deployment to the sea, the crews of submarines practiced planned joint tasks, conducted torpedo firings and laid minefields at the Baltic Fleet’s naval practice range as part of their combat training measures

MOSCOW, June 10. /TASS/. The Baltic Fleet’s submarines delivered torpedo fire and dodged a notional enemy’s retaliatory strike in drills, the Fleet’s press office reported on Thursday.

"During their deployment to the sea, the crews of submarines practiced planned joint tasks, conducted torpedo firings and laid minefields at the Baltic Fleet’s naval practice range as part of their combat training measures," the press office said in a statement.

The diesel-electric submarines Volkhov and Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky were involved in the drills, the press office specified.

"The drills also practiced mine countermeasures to provide for the submarines’ deployment from naval bases and measures to dodge a notional enemy’s retaliatory strikes at the naval range," the statement says.

It was earlier reported that the two subs were notionally attacked by five Ka-27M anti-submarine warfare helicopters of the Baltic Fleet’s naval aviation during the drills.

The Project 06363 diesel-electric submarine is designated to eliminate an enemy’s surface ships, vessels, and submarines, carry out patrols and reconnaissance operations and defend sea lanes in the close-in maritime zone. These submarines are armed with six 533mm torpedo tubes, and their ammunition load includes 18 torpedoes or 24 mines and Kalibr-PL cruise missiles. Their sound-absorbing coating makes these subs very stealthy.

