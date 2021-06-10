Russian Baltic Fleet Ka-27M gunships eliminate enemy subs in drills

MOSCOW, June 10. /TASS/. Ka-27M anti-submarine warfare helicopters of the Baltic Fleet’s naval aviation held drills to search for and eliminate a notional enemy’s submarines, the Fleet’s press office reported on Thursday.

"In the course of the exercise, the crews of Ka-27M anti-submarine warfare helicopters practiced the assigned tasks of searching for, detecting, identifying, maintaining contact with, tracking, and fighting a notional enemy’s submarines, employing basic armaments," the press office said in a statement.

The diesel-electric submarines Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky and Volkhov currently accomplishing missions at sea simulated the notional enemy’s subs, the statement says.

"The flights and practical bombings were conducted along the designated route over the Baltic Fleet’s naval practice range," the press office said.

Overall, five Ka-27M gunships made sorties in the drills, it said.

The Ka-27 is a Soviet and subsequently a Russian multirole helicopter. The Ka-27M is an upgraded version of this helicopter and is outfitted with a digital piloting and navigation system and a Kopyo-A onboard phased array radar. Ka-27M gunships will become the mainstay of anti-submarine warfare and target acquisition forces for naval groups. Russia’s Defense Ministry plans to repair and upgrade a total of 50 gunships of this type.