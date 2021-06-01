Russia’s top brass invites defense chiefs of 119 countries to Moscow security conference

MOSCOW, June 1. /TASS/. Russia’s Defense Ministry has invited defense ministers from 119 countries to the 9th Moscow Conference on International Security that will take place on June 22-24, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said at the ministry’s conference call on Tuesday.

"The defense ministers of 119 countries and over 150 Russian and foreign experts have been invited to the forum," the defense chief said.

The conference is set "to discuss issues of strategic stability, global and regional security in Europe, Africa, the Asia-Pacific region, Latin America and the Middle East," Shoigu said.

The participation of defense ministries in the fight against the pandemic will be a separate topic that will be discussed at the forum, Russia’s defense chief said.

"The conference will take place with the observance of all sanitary and epidemic requirements," Shoigu stressed.