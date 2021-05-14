Russia’s security chief, Serbian interior minister discuss Balkan situation

MOSCOW, May 14. /TASS/. Secretary of Russia’s Security Council Nikolai Patrushev held a meeting with Serbian Interior Minister Aleksandar Vulin in Moscow to discuss the situation on the Balkan Peninsula and bilateral cooperation in the security sphere, the press office of the Security Council reported on Friday.

"Nikolai Patrushev and Aleksandar Vulin discussed the issues of Russian-Serbian cooperation in the security sphere, stressing that the Security Council of Russia and the Interior Ministry of Serbia had established fruitful interaction on a broad range of issues," the statement says.

The sides paid special attention to counter-terrorism issues and also exchanged opinions on the situation on the Balkan Peninsula as a whole, the press office of Russia’s Security Council said.

On October 28, 2020, the Serbian parliament approved a new Cabinet of Ministers, in which Aleksandar Vulin received the post of the interior minister. In December last year, Patrushev and Vulin held a telephone conversation to discuss further prospects of bilateral cooperation in the security sphere.