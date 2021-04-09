Russia’s top brass to continue work on expanding family of combat robots

NAKHABINO /Moscow Region/, April 9. /TASS/. Russia’s Defense Ministry will continue work on expanding the family of military robotic systems, Russian Defense Minister Army General Sergei Shoigu said on Friday.

Russia’s defense chief inspected the fulfillment of the defense procurement plan at the 766th Production and Technological Enterprise in Nakhabino outside Moscow that develops and manufactures robotic vehicles of various designation.

"We intend to continue expanding the range of robots, which are undoubtedly needed in the troops already today. These vehicles are expected to comprise heavy [mine-clearance] robots and all that relates to further developing reconnoitering systems, radiation and chemical surveillance robots and surface and underwater robots," Shoigu said following his working visit to the enterprise.

The 766th Production and Technological Enterprise develops specialized modular tracked chassis whose design allows creating any remote-controlled vehicles and mobile robots with specified functions: from combat to logistics support robotic systems. The Enterprise producers Uran-6, Uran-14 and Uran-9 robotic vehicles operational in the Russian Army.