Russian Navy Su-27 fighters stage night dogfight with enemy aircraft in Baltic drills

KALININGRAD, March 25. /TASS/. Over ten crews of Su-27 fighters of the Baltic Fleet’s naval aviation practiced the tactics of an aerial battle with a notional enemy’s aircraft and conducted missile launches against targets during night drills, the Fleet’s press office reported on Thursday.
"During the flights, the pilots of Su-27 fighters practiced conducting an aerial battle with a notional enemy’s aircraft. They searched for and detected the adversary planes simulated by a pair of Su-30SM multirole fighters," the press office said in a statement.
The pilots performed the most complex combat training exercises in the sky, paying special attention to the technique of night piloting, using offensive and defensive maneuvers at various altitudes and speeds, the statement says.
During the drills, the crews of Su-27 fighters also practiced the accelerated preparation of the aircraft for sorties, performed paired take-offs and electronic missile launches against air targets, the press office said.
"The night-time flights involved over ten crews of Su-27 multirole fighters," it specified.