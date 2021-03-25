Russian Navy Su-27 fighters stage night dogfight with enemy aircraft in Baltic drills

KALININGRAD, March 25. /TASS/. Over ten crews of Su-27 fighters of the Baltic Fleet’s naval aviation practiced the tactics of an aerial battle with a notional enemy’s aircraft and conducted missile launches against targets during night drills, the Fleet’s press office reported on Thursday.

"During the flights, the pilots of Su-27 fighters practiced conducting an aerial battle with a notional enemy’s aircraft. They searched for and detected the adversary planes simulated by a pair of Su-30SM multirole fighters," the press office said in a statement.