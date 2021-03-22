Baltic Fleet’s Su-27 fighters to intercept airspace intruders in drills near Kaliningrad

KALININGRAD, March 22. /TASS/. Over ten Su-27 multirole fighters of the Baltic Fleet’s naval aviation will practice intercepting airspace intruders during drills that kicked off in Russia’s westernmost Kaliningrad Region, the Fleet’s press office reported on Monday.

"A planned tactical flight exercise involving over 10 Su-27 fighters of an aviation regiment of the Baltic Fleet’s naval aviation has begun in the Kaliningrad Region," the press office said in a statement.

During the drills that will last until the end of this week, the crews of Su-27 fighters will accomplish the tasks of intercepting aircraft violating the state border and will also make electronic launches against a notional enemy’s cruise missiles and strategic bombers, the press office specified.

The pilots and the ground personnel will also practice preparing aircraft for sorties, carrying out measures to dodge the notional enemy’s strike and redeploying to operational airfields, the statement says.

"The basic aim of the exercise is to check the flight personnel’s readiness for accomplishing combat and specially designated tasks and practice new techniques and methods of operations fully employing the aircraft’s combat capabilities," the press office stressed.