Russian Strategic Missile Forces to conduct over 200 exercises this year

MOSCOW, January 3. / TASS /. The Russian Strategic Missile Forces will conduct over 200 exercises of various levels in 2021, the Defense Ministry reported on Sunday.

"In 2021, the Strategic Missile Forces will have than 200 exercises of various levels, including tactical and special tactical exercises with missile regiments and missile divisions, as well as a number of command-and-staff exercises with missile formations," the ministry said.

"The intensity of activities during the exercises will change significantly with a general tendency to maintain their duration," the ministry went on to say.

In 2020, the Strategic Missile Forces also conducted over 200 command-and-staff and tactical exercises.