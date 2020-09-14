Artillery units in Primorye Region hold large-scale live firing practice

VLADIVOSTOK, September 14. /TASS/. Artillery units in the Eastern Federal District, involved in a military exercise in the Primorye Territory, have held a large-scale live firing practice using long-range self-propelled artillery pieces Giatsint and self-propelled mortars Tulpan.

The artillery crews practiced destruction of crucial facilities, artillery batteries, armor convoys, command centers and air defense weapons of a hypothetical enemy. More than 30 combat tasks were accomplished by crews of the self-propelled artillery pieces Giatsint and mortars Tulpan, the Eastern Military District’s press-service said.

The forces participating in the exercise repelled an attack of "enemy" tanks with the weapon system Shturm-S. Ka-52 Alligator helicopters conducted air reconnaissance and provided air support.

Taking part in the exercise were 700 troops and 250 pieces of military equipment, the Eastern Military District’s press-service said.