Russian Black Sea Fleet forces to seize and defend bridgehead on Crimean coast in drills

SEVASTOPOL, July 8. /TASS/. The troops of the Black Sea Fleet’s army corps will seize and defend a bridgehead during drills on the Crimean coast, the Fleet’s press office reported on Wednesday.

"Force-on-force battalion-level tactical drills with units of the Black Sea Fleet’s army corps began at training ranges of the Crimean Peninsula. The personnel of units from a coastal defense large formation will practice measures in a constantly changing maneuverable battle to accomplish firing, tactical, engineering and special training assignments on the terrain in an environment close to real warfare," the press office said in a statement.

"The troops will alternately practice the assignments of conducting an offensive, holding defense and switching to a counter-offensive," the statement says.

As the Black Sea Fleet specified for TASS, the troops involved in the drills will practice operations to seize and defend a bridgehead on the coast.

The troops will accomplish a live-fire exercise, firing all types of small arms, grenade launchers and combat vehicles’ guns against the targets that are simulating a notional enemy’s forces. The personnel will actively employ drones to adjust artillery fire and conduct reconnaissance, the press office said.

The drills involve about 500 personnel of a coastal defense large unit from the Black Sea Fleet’s army corps and over 70 items of military hardware that include T-72B3 tanks and BTR-80 and BTR-82A armored personnel carriers.

"The troops are currently performing a march from their permanent base to the training range, during which they will practice scenario injects to counter a notional enemy’s subversive and reconnaissance groups, repel air strikes and overcome terrain sections notionally contaminated with chemical agents," the press office said.