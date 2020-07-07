Troops employ latest electronic warfare system to repel drone attack in Urals drills

MOSCOW, July 7. /TASS/. The electronic warfare personnel of the Central Military District’s 2nd all-arms army repelled a notional enemy’s drone attack with the help of the latest Silok system during drills in the Orenburg Region, the District’s press office reported on Tuesday.

"The personnel used the Silok system to detect a swarm of a notional enemy’s attack drones approaching a defense factory. The electronic warfare units practiced repelling an attack by a group of enemy drones, using the experience of the latest local conflicts," the press office said in a statement.

The electronic warfare system detected air objects in the automated mode and determined their coordinates. The Silok helped the troops suppress the drones’ control and communications channels at a distance of up to 4 kilometers from their base, the statement says.

The drills that ran in the daytime and at night involved over 500 troops and over 100 items of military and special hardware.

Russia’s Central Military District is based on the territory of the Volga, Urals and Siberian integrated federal districts and 29 Russian regions. Structurally, the Central Military District also includes some overseas facilities: the 201st military base in Tajikistan, the Kant integrated military base in Kyrgyzstan and units stationed on the territory of Kazakhstan.