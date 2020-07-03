Russian Black Sea Fleet conventional sub fires Kalibr cruise missiles in drills

SEVASTOPOL, July 3. /TASS/. The crew of the diesel-electric submarine Kolpino practiced delivering missile strikes with the Kalibr-PL precision system from the submerged position during drills in the Black Sea, the Fleet’s press office reported on Friday.

"In order to deliver a notional missile strike with the Kalibr-PL precision system from the submerged position, the crew carried out its urgent submergence and conducted missile firings against a naval target by electronic launches," the press office said in a statement.

The crew also practiced preparing for its deployment to the sea, loading the ammunition and providing for the vessel’s defense and protection during its anchorage at a mooring berth, the statement says.

"The submariners practiced the algorithms of measures to operate the submarine upon its surfacing and submergence in the normal and emergency modes and upon the employment of the sub’s missile armament," the press office said.

The Admiralty Shipyard in St. Petersburg has built a series of six Project 636.3 diesel-electric submarines for the Black Sea Fleet. The three of them, the Veliky Novgorod, the Kolpino and the Rostov-on-Don, numerously delivered strikes with Kalibr-PL cruise missiles against terrorist targets in Syria.

Project 636.3 submarines are referred to the third generation of diesel-electric subs. These submarines are considered among the world’s most noiseless vessels. They develop a speed of up to 20 knots, can dive to a depth of about 300 meters and their sea endurance is 45 days. The sub has a crew of 52 men and displaces about 4,000 tonnes.

Project 636 submarines are considered to be the most noiseless among Russian conventional subs. They have been dubbed the ‘Black Hole’ for their unique quietness. They are also furnished with modern radar and communications systems, sonars and 533mm torpedoes.