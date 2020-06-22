Russia’s Roscosmos to take part in Army-2020 international military-technical forum

"As part of the upcoming Army-2020 forum, a united exposition of Roscosmos and space industry enterprises is planned," the press office said.

MOSCOW, June 22. /TASS/. Russia’s State Space Corporation Roscosmos plans to take part in the Army-2020 international military and technical forum that will be held near Moscow in August, the Roscosmos press office told TASS on Monday.

The exposition will be set up on an area of 570 square meters. It will represent Russian Space Systems, the Progress Space Rocket Center, the Reshetnev Information Satellite Systems Company, the Khrunichev Space Center and VNIIEM Corporation.

Also, the Arsenal Design Bureau, the Central Research Institute of Machine-Building (TsNIImash), the Energia Space Rocket Corporation, the Center for the Operation of the Ground-Based Space Infrastructure and other Roscosmos enterprises are planning to take part in the forum.

"Apart from the expositions, negotiations and meetings are planned with Russian and foreign partners, as well as the participation of the corporation’s thematic departments in the events of the forum’s business program," Roscosmos added.

The Army-2020 international military and technical forum will run on the premises of the Russian Armed Forces’ Patriot Congress and Business Center in Kubinka near Moscow on August 23-29.