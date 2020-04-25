Russian soldiers to receive wearable thermal imagers - developer

MOSCOW, April 25. /TASS/. Russian Armed Forced will begin receiving Sych wearable thermal imagers for engineering reconnaissance, Roselektronika holding (part of Rostec) told TASS Friday.

"State tests of the Sych-ZIR wearable engineering reconnaissance device, created at the Ziklon Central Research Institute by the order of the Ministry of Defense, have ended successfully recently," the press service announced, adding that the devices will be shipped to the Armed Forces starting in 2021.

Engineering reconnaissance provides information on enemy’s positions, fortifications and buildings, mine barriers, terrain properties and other things.

The Ziklon Central Research Institute produces a large array of surveillance systems. The Institute develops and produces multi-spectral multi-channel gyro-stabilized surveillance and targeting systems, including thermal imaging ones. Such systems were deemed indispensable on military drones.