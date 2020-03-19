Russia’s Black Sea Fleet conducts artillery drills in Crimea

SEVASTOPOL, March 19. /TASS/. Russia’s Black Sea Fleet carried out late-night artillery drills at Crimea’s Opuk training range, the Fleet said in a statement on Thursday.

"The exercise was primarily aimed at training artillery recruits to use the Grad-M multiple rocket launchers and the Msta-B howitzers," the statement reads. Troops particularly practiced ways to calibrate artillery pieces, prepare to fire and change firing positions.

"During the drills, particular attention was paid to arranging observation and reconnaissance posts, including the use of unmanned aerial vehicles to improve the skills in detecting targets and adjusting artillery fire at night, as well as in coordinating with artillery crews," the statement added.

The Black Sea Fleet’s artillery units will complete the drills in late March. After that, artillerymen will take tests for the winter training period.