PARIS, November 28. /TASS/. French President Emmanuel Macron has called to establish a transparent and critical dialogue with Russia, the leader said on Thursday at a press conference following his talks with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

"It is necessary to establish a transparent, substantial and critical dialogue," Macron said. He underlined that "Russia is geographically a part of Europe." According to him, "new relations with Russia vital to create a new security architecture.".