About 300 military police return to Chechnya after Syria mission

GROZNY, November 19. /TASS/. A festive ceremony took place in Chechnya to welcome back a battalion of military police after its mission in Syria, the press office of Russia’s Southern Military District reported on Tuesday.

"The military police command thanked the personnel for their courage and high professionalism displayed outside our Motherland in protecting civilian facilities, convoying humanitarian cargoes and providing humanitarian corridors in de-escalation areas," the press office said in a statement.

"About 300 servicemen of the Southern Military District have returned home after successfully accomplishing special missions on the territory of the Syrian Arab Republic," the statement says.

The military police personnel accomplished missions to protect vital facilities of the grouping of Russian forces, ensured law and order and the security of civilians in liberated communities, organized humanitarian convoys and provided security during humanitarian efforts, the press office said.

The battalion’s personnel received departmental and state awards at the welcome home ceremony.