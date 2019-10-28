Caspian Flotilla warships return home after Mediterranean deployment

MOSCOW, October 28. /TASS/. The Caspian Flotilla’s naval taskforce comprising the missile corvettes Uglich and Veliky Ustyug has arrived in the southern Astrakhan Region after its deployment to the Mediterranean Sea, the press office of Russia’s Southern Military District reported on Monday.

"A festive ceremony was held to receive the crews of the Caspian Flotilla’s small missile ships Uglich and Veliky Ustyug, which arrived in Astrakhan after their long-distance deployment. The crews were greeted by the Caspian Flotilla command, servicemen, veterans of the surface ships’ formation, their family members, Young Army Movement members and also representatives of the clergy," the press office said in a statement.

After the crews have a rest and carry out maintenance work, the warships will set off for the permanent base in Makhachkala where they will continue accomplishing planned assignments in 2020.

The Caspian Flotilla’s missile corvettes accomplished assignments in the Mediterranean Sea as part of the Russian Navy’s permanent taskforce in the region. The missile corvette Veliky Ustyug joined Russia’s Mediterranean Squadron in June and the Uglich — in July 2019.

"In the distant waters, the warships’ crews took part in the exercise to fight a battle as a sole ship and as part of a naval group with artillery fire against naval and air targets and also practiced anti-submarine warfare missions," the statement says.

The warships also called at the Russian Navy’s logistics center in Tartus (Syria) to replenish necessary supplies.

The small missile ship Veliky Ustyug is the third-built and the second serial-produced Project 21631 Buyan-M ship. The missile corvette Uglich is the first serial-produced ship of the Buyan-M series.

Project 21631 Buyan-M-class small missile ships are outfitted with the latest artillery, missile, anti-saboteur, air defense and radio-technical armament, including the most advanced Kalibr-NK precision missile system designated to strike naval and coastal targets.