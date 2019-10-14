US win in Airbus case can benefit Russian air carriers, experts say

GENEVA, October 14. /TASS/. Russian air carriers can benefit from the United States’ winning the litigation with the European Union regarding illegal subsidies for Airbus, experts told TASS on Monday.

Earlier today, the WTO dispute review body approved the award entitling the US to impose duties of almost $7.5 bln on goods and services of EU countries that violated WTO rules when subsidizing Airbus.

The outcome of litigation between the US and the EU "will obviously" have consequences for interests of Russian companies, chairman of the trade policy department of the Higher School of Economics Maxim Medvedkov said. "The US, which is the main market for Airbus aircraft, want to set 10-percent duties on them," the expert said. "Russia has many orders for Airbus planes. If less aircraft are supplied to the US, these will be cheaper for the rest of world," he noted. Airbus aircraft will be cheaper for Russia, Medvedkov noted.

"If they [Russian air carriers - TASS] expand their fleet and manage to convert it into additional services, this will be efficient," Director of the Trade Policy Institute in the Higher School of Economics Alexander Daniltsev said.

Russian experts also positively assessed the fact that the dispute between the US and the EU was considered within the legal framework. "This is positive. Russia supported exactly such approach along with many other countries," Medvedkov added.